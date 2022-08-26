Clear The Shelters is here! Hill’s Pet Nutrition is matching donations,

and we need your support! Donate now to help us save as many pets as possible!

https://store.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com/products/clear-the-shelters-bossier-city-animal-

services PLUS, Bossier City Animal Services and Best Friends Animal Society have joined together to encourage

more people to adopt a pet from August 26-28. Starts today with National Dog day!! Don’t have a dog?

Don’t worry… we’ll help you find a perfect match! Ending with special Sunday hours 11am-2pm.

BCAS is located at 3217 Old Shed Rd, next to Tinsley Park. View available pets at

https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/la/bossier-city/bossier-city-animal-services-la278/.



“This weekend, August 26, 27 and 28th, Bossier City Animal Services is partnering with Best Friends

Animal Society to Clear The Shelters! We are bursting at the seams with wonderful, sweet, adorable fur-

babies that all need homes! Let us help you find your next furry friend today. With local and national

animal shelters filled to the brim and more needing shelter every day, Bossier City Animal Services is

inviting everybody to come view, visit with and adopt your local animals in need, at no cost. All fur-

babies deserve fur-ever homes!!” said Shari Wood, Bossier City Animal Services Superintendent.



The Bossier City Animal Shelter will be open 10am-3:30pm Friday and Saturday, with special Sunday

hours 11am-2pm, in an effort to find homes for all of our adoptable animals. Please view adoptable pets

on Petfinder.com. Choose “Shelters & Rescues” and search for Bossier City Animal Services. All

adoptions include: spay/neuter and age appropriate vaccinations, including rabies. Help us Clear The

Shelter! this weekend!



Bossier City Animal Services has earned a special grant from Best Friends Animal Society to help us Clear

the Shelters! and take one more step toward reducing the need for humane euthanasia in our city. As a

result, Best Friends Animal Society is paying all adoption fees for our next 275 adoptions. This means

you benefit with a new, no cost furry friend! While we work tirelessly every day to “Save Them All”, the

sad fact is that we still have to euthanize 10-20 good, adoptable dogs and cats every month just to make

space for others in need in the community. Help us save more than ever this month!!



BOSSIER CITY ANIMAL SERVICES cites many benefits to adopting a pet, including:



 A One Stop (Adoption) Shop: Most pets that you adopt from a shelter will come vaccinated and

spayed or neutered saving you the time and cost of having to do it yourself, like when you

purchase a pet.

 You Gain a Lifetime Partner in Your Pets Life: Shelters and animal welfare organizations care

about your new family member and will be there to help you throughout the life of the pet with

helpful resources and information.

 You are Saving At Least Two Lives: When you adopt you are saving the life of the pet you adopt

and opening a spot at a shelter or rescue for a new animal in need of a fur-ever home.



BOSSIER CITY ANIMAL SERVICES is compelled to be a part of Clear the Shelter! “Every day we field and

turn away one to twenty or more calls asking us to take stray and owner surrender animals that can no

longer be cared for, are no longer wanted or have wandered up to strangers for help. Most of these

callers have to be turned away due to lack of space in the shelter. We want to be able to help them all,

but we simply do not have the space, staffing or funds to do it; and, our local rescues are also overrun.



We have been lucky in recent years to have help from rescues and shelters in the Northern states, but

many of those are also overrun and struggling to save lives local to them this year. When we are filled to

capacity as we have been, the only option is to either find adopters or humanely euthanize good, loving

and healthy animals that have been waiting for their fur-ever home,” said Shari Wood. “Additionally, we

do our best to work with people in the community to house animals in foster homes outside of the

shelter, but those are severely limited as well. If you aren’t ready to commit to adoption but would like

to help, please consider fostering to still make a big difference in saving lives. Your foster home also

saves TWO lives… the one you foster and the one that gets the kennel!”



For more information, www.bossiercity.org/217/Animal-Control.



Follow BOSSIER CITY ANIMAL SERVICES on Facebook @bossiercityanimalservices to learn more.



About BOSSIER CITY ANIMAL SERVICES



Fur-babies Deserve Fur-ever Homes!!

The Office of Bossier City Animal Services is dedicated to the elimination of animal suffering, to

protecting the people of this city and their interests, and to providing care for hundreds of homeless and

unwanted animals. We envision the day when all citizens, their property and neighborhoods will be safe

from the dangers and nuisances of irresponsible pet ownership; when animals will not suffer because of

human abuse, neglect or ignorance; and when, as a city we can continue to move forward working

together to win the war against pet overpopulation and abuse.



About the Best Friends Network



The Best Friends Network is comprised of thousands of public and private shelters, rescue groups,

spay/neuter organizations and other animal welfare organizations in all 50 states. We are a coalition

committed to saving the lives of homeless cats and dogs through collaboration, information-sharing and

implementation of proven lifesaving strategies. Our partners support each other and inspire their own

communities to increase lifesaving of dogs and cats across the country.