Clearing, Grubbing begins

Currently it’s just a path through the woods to help surveyors mark rights-of-way for the northern extension of Swan Lake Rd., but it marks the beginning of clearing and grubbing for the future path of the north-south throughfare.

Once completed, the north-south roadway will make it possible for motorists to drive from LA Hwy. 162 to I-220 or into Bossier City. Goal of a new Swan Lake Rd. connecting to Crouch Rd. is to help alleviate heavy traffic on Airline Dr. and Benton Rd.

Contractors began work Monday on the Crouch Rd. end of the project.