Click here to vote!!! BPT 2021 Reader’s Choice Survey

It is that time of year once again! The Bossier Press-Tribune is excited to launch the online balloting process for our 22nd Annual Reader’s Choice Survey of your favorite people, places and things in Bossier Parish. Ballots will also be printed in the Bossier Press-Tribune through our Wednesday January 27, 2021 edition. The online balloting process will end on Monday February 1, 2021.



For 2021, we have 71 categories for our Reader’s Choice entries ranging from Auto Repair, Car Dealers to Veterinarians. For your convenience, we have included the finalists from our 2020 Reader’s Choice Awards for you to use as a guide. However if you have a different choice, simply type your choice in the “other” selection box at the bottom of each question.



Each ballot entry will be registered for a drawing to win a $100.00 gift card!



Thank you for your interest and participation in our 2021 Reader’s Choice Awards!!



Click the link below to VOTE NOW!!



https://www.myalchemer.com/s3/6136505/2021-BPT-Reader-s-Choice-Survey



