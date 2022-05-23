Click It or Ticket from Border to Border

The national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement effort will take place May 23 through June 5, 2022. As part of this effort, a special Border 2 Border (B2B) enforcement initiative will take place on May 23. Troopers will join forces with other law enforcement agencies to provide increased seat belt enforcement, especially at state borders. This is an effort to get motorists to wear seat belts and understand wearing a seat belt is the best defense against injury in the event of a crash.

Fatal and serious injury crashes have increased dramatically over the last year. Nearly 60% of the fatalities on Louisiana’s roads involved unrestrained drivers and passengers. 75% of unrestrained child passengers under the age of 6 were killed and nearly 65% over the age of 6 were killed. Fatal crashes involving our young adults (ages 15-24) increased by 32%. These statistics are troubling and simply buckling up can save your life in a motor vehicle crash.

Studies also show that seat belt usage rates decline during nighttime driving hours, in the rear seat and in pick-up trucks. Troopers will be vigilant and citing those individuals who fail to buckle up. Louisiana law requires vehicle occupants be properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night.

Seat belts protect the body in several ways. During a crash, the seat belt will lock the occupant in the seat and prevent ejection. It then spreads the crash forces across the strong bones of the body when worn properly. The seat belt also allows the body to slow down during the crash, decreasing the chance of internal injuries to the brain and spinal cord. Motorists are encouraged to take a moment to buckle up—every trip, every time.

Motorists who observe impaired or reckless drivers are encouraged to dial LSP (577) to reach the nearest troop location or to dial 911.