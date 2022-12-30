Clyde Airheart Comer





Ephesians 6:10 Finally, be strong in the Lord, and in the strength of his might.



Mr. Clyde Airheart Comer, resident of Bossier City, Louisiana, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December the 26th at his home surrounded by family. He was 78 years of age. Mr. Comer was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 20, 1944 to Rufus Madison Comer and Charlotte Elizabeth Comer. He graduated high school from McCrory, Arkansas in 1962.



From there he went on to attend and graduate from University of Central Arkansas in Conway with a Bachelor’s in business. He served two years in the army during the Vietnam war. He began a career with K-mart in January of 1969 and retired in the fall of 1997. Over the course of time with K-mart he was taken from Texas to the Carolinas and then back to Louisiana where he and his family made their home here in Bossier City since June of 1985.



He is preceded in death by: his parents, Rufus & Elizabeth Comer.

Mr. Comer is survived by family members to include: his wife of 52 years, Karen Norman Comer; his daughters, Kristen Comer Kingston, and Karla Comer Newman and Husband David; his sister Dell Comer Rushing and her husband Eddie; brother-in-laws, David Norman and his wife Kathy, Roger Norman and his wife Reeca; his grandchildren, Gracie Kingston Wischnewsky and husband Trevor, Annie, and Ellie Kingston, Alleigh and Abram Newman; and his great-grandchildren Charlotte and Graham Wischnewsky.



We are very thankful to the medical professionals at Willis Knighton for your hard work and dedication. Thank you so much for your selfless work and endless hours that you put in to care for the sick.

Services in his honor will include the following: a Visitation at Hillcrest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana on December the 28th from 5 to 7 pm; a Celebration of Life Service at Gateway Church in Shreveport, Louisiana on December the 29th at 10 am; another Visitation in his hometown of McCrory, Arkansas on December the 30th at 1:30 held within Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home; and then proceed to the Fakes Cemetery for a graveside service and committal at 3pm.



Serving as Pallbearers at the Celebration of Life Service are: Roy James, David Newman, Scott Irwin, Kyle Wilder, Tommy King, and Sam Kindrick.



I lieu of flowers we would ask that donations be made to Teen Challenge ministries in Louisiana. at: https://www.louisianateenchallenge.com/giving/



Matthew 25:23 “His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things.

