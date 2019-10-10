CMSgt. Glen Wilbur Armand, USAF Ret.

Bossier City, LA – Glen Wilbur Armand. 81, of Bossier City, LA passed away October 9, 2019. He was born July 19, 1938 In Canaan, Indiana to Parents Ethel (Earle) and Charles Armand and graduated from Canaan High School.

Glen was a U. S. Air Force veteran working in the Dental Laboratory and retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant with 27 years service. He was a Member of the Masonic Lodge and had a passion for NASCAR and loved his family and grandchildren.

Glen was survived by his sons Glen Douglas Armand and Rodney Allen Armand, and grandchildren Naomi, Nathan, Nicholas, David, and Sarah Armand. He also survived by his brothers Ralph Armand and Dennis Armand, sisters Virginia Grimes and Marilyn Voltz.

Funeral Services will be at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel 10:00 AM Friday October 11, 2019 with Bro. Billy Pierce officiating and interment with full military honors in Hill Crest Memorial Park. You many share condolences with the family online at www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com