Coca-Cola UNITED, POWERADE® Launch ‘Power Your School’ Program Supporting High School Athletic Programs in Louisiana, South Mississippi

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) believes high school athleticsare crucial to both the physical and psychological development of youth. That is why the company has teamed up with thePOWERADE® Power Your School program to select 10 deserving high schools in Louisiana and South Mississippi to receive$5,000 awards to upgrade their athletic programs. Winning teams can spend the award as they see fit to help them achieve ata higher level.

The POWERADE® Power Your School program is designed to make an impact and build relationships with teens, parents, coaches and high schools in local communities. The goal is to power the next generation of athletes to reach their full potential.Past winners have purchased new equipment, uniforms and gear, improved practice facilities and even covered transportationcosts to and from games.

“The impact of POWERADE® Power Your School has made on high school athletes is both impressive and heartwarming,”said Susanne Hall, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President. “POWERADE® and Coca-Cola are part of our local communities. These are the places where we work and live, and our belief is that stronger schools lead to strongercommunities.”

The POWERADE® Power Your School program will provide a total of $50,000 to high school athletic programs this year. Any high school sports program location within Coca-Cola UNITED’s Louisiana and South Mississippi footprint is eligible. Seelocations https://cocacolaunited.com/our- locations/.

This year, POWERADE® has teamed up with Family Dollar stores in the area to help local high schools fuel their athleticprograms with additional funding. Athletes, parents, coaches and students can find special low pricing on POWERADE® at participating Family Dollar locations in Louisiana and South Mississippi during the promotion.

Visit https://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/ for more details and to nominate your high school athletic program. Contestentries must be submitted no later than Oct. 29, 2021, and will be judged based on school need, creativity and quality of submission. Each entrant is limited to one submission per day. For official contest rules, visithttps://www.poweradepoweryourschool.com/rules. No purchase necessary.