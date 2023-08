Cornhole tournament to benefit Benton soccer set for Aug. 12

Bayou Bagz is hosting a Cornhole Fundraiser Tournament at the Benton High gymnasium, 449 Fairburn Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 12, to benefit the Benton boys and girls soccer teams.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. The round robin tournament games begin at 1 p.m.

Register on site or through the Scoreholio App.

There are adult and youth divisions with cash and/or prizes for the first-, second- and third-place teams.

Sausage plates and concessions will be available for purchase.