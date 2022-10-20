Cohab to host city wide networking event: Coffee, Confections, and Connections

Coffee, Confections and Connections is a free,

city-wide networking event taking place at Cohab, located at 500 Clyde

Fant Parkway, Ste 200 in the Red River District, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am

on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



Local small businesses, Lyons Pride Coffee and Dripp Donuts, will have

coffee and donuts on hand for guests to enjoy, as well as Fusion Nutrition

who will be mixing up their line of nutritional teas and shakes for non-

coffee drinkers. In addition to delicious donuts and drinks, this

networking event will offer door prizes and tours of the Cohab space.



Cohab’s mission is to provide entrepreneurs at all levels the traction to

achieve success. Coffee, Confections and Connections will provide

entrepreneurs and business professionals an opportunity to gather and

make the kinds of connections that help business and economic growth.



For more information, please contact Emerie Eck Gentry at

Emerie@lagniappeprime.com or 318-469-5642.