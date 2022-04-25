COHAB TO HOST CITY WIDE NETWORKING EVENT IN HONOR OF NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK

Shreveport, Louisiana – Coffee, Confections and Connections is a free, city-wide

networking event taking place at Cohab, located at 500 Clyde Fant Parkway, Ste 200

in the Red River District, from 8:30 am – 9:30 am on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in honor

of National Small Business Week.



To celebrate, we will be spotlighting local small businesses, Lyons Pride Coffee and

Dripp Donuts, who will have coffee and donuts on hand for guests to enjoy, as well as

Fusion Nutrition who will be mixing up their line of nutritional teas and shakes for

non-coffee drinkers. In addition to delicious donuts and drinks, this networking event

will offer door prizes and tours of the Cohab space.



Cohab’s mission is to provide entrepreneurs at all levels the traction to achieve

success. Coffee, Confections and Connections will provide entrepreneurs and business

professionals an opportunity to gather together and make the kinds of connections that

help business and economic growth.



National Small Business Week is annually held the first week of May by the U.S.

Small Business Administration. This year’s theme is “Building a Better America

through Entrepreneurship”, which celebrates the resiliency and tenacity of America’s

entrepreneurs who are contributing to our nation’s historic economic comeback.