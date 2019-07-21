Col. dePyssler celebrates 100th birthday with special party at Bossier Civic Center

Retired Air Force Col. Steve dePyssler turns 100-years-old today, but on Friday, July 19, there was a sold-out birthday celebration for him at the Bossier City Center with more than 300 guests.

Col. Steve dePyssler is a veteran of four wars starting with WWII and served on active duty for 38 years. For the past 40 years, he has volunteered at the base retiree office, helping so many veterans and their family members, as well as contributed so much to Bossier Parish and Louisiana in support of veterans.

You can read more about his life and legacy ahead of his 100th birthday here.

The Ark-La-Tex Military Officers Association of America, helped plan the event.

Special guest Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards provided remarks and gave a special declaration from the state to Col. dePyssler.

State Senator Ryan Gatti also made a special declaration and presented Col. dePyssler with a special Louisiana state flag.

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and Ark-La-Tex MOAA President Col. Mike Dilda offered welcoming remarks.

Other remarks came from State Representative Barbara Norton, Caddo Parrish Commission President Stormy Gage-Watts, Ken Epperson representing the City of Shreveport, as well as recorded greetings from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, MOAA President/CEO Dana Atkins, MOAA Chairman Admiral Walter Doran, and Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command Gen. Tim Rey,

You can see photos of the event below: