Col. Gene Barattini retires

Col. Gene Barattini was recognized by the Bossier Parish Police Jury when he announced his retirement effective July 7 after two decades of service to the citizens of Bossier Parish.



Col. Barattini began his public service in the U.S. Coast Guard at age 17 and has served in responding to disasters from Hurricane Fredrick in 1979 until today as Deputy Director of Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security (BOHSEP).



His duties continued as he helped coordinate the response to the historic electrical power outages from the June 15 serve storm wind event.



In addition to serving as the Deputy Director of BOHSEP, he served for many years as a trainer of first responders, designed numerous disaster drills and assisted in extensive emergency planning for the community.



In his unique background, Col. Barattini has served as adjunct instructor of governmental studies at Bossier Parish Community college for 25 years, instructor at the regional sheriff’s academy for 29 police classes, and nationally certified senior incident commander instructor for civilian senior responders and military leaders.



His current military assignment is as Chief of Staff for the Louisiana State Guard (LASG). In this important position, he has helped the entire state of Louisiana in the development of a State Defense Force, particularly by helping build a great relationship between Camp Minden and Bossier Parish responders during joint drills, emergency responders’ planning and actual responses in emergencies.



Col. Barattini’s unique all-hazards response experience and certifications at local, state and national qualification was cited in the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s resolution presented at its June 21 meeting.



“Col. Barattini has worked with many agencies throughout Bossier Parish and has provided his assistance and expertise in helping them to further improve public safety,” the resolution read.



“This man has always stepped up. He has more contacts than anyone I know, from governor on down,” Sheriff Julian Whittington said during the resolution presentation. We could always count on Gene. He was always there.”



“It has been a great honor to serve my fellow citizens as a 45-year military officer in the LA Guard and as an emergency manger working with fellow first responders on days when our community needed us the most,” Col. Barattini said during final comments to the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the community.