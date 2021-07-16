College athletics: 12 BPCC athletes garner All-Academic honors

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The NJCAA has announced the 2020-21 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student-athletes across the country for their dedication in the classroom. A total of 8,272 student-athletes have been honored for achieving a GPA above 3.60.

Twelve athletes from Bossier Parish Community College were honored by the NJCAA. Topping the list of honorees from BPCC was Cavaliers’ pitcher William “Beau” Ross, who was a First-Team selection with a 4.00 grade point average. Ross was one of eight BPCC Baseball players honored, while Lady Cavaliers Softball had three honorees and Cavaliers Men’s Basketball had one.

“Despite obstacles and adjustments, NJCAA student-athletes rose above challenges to display widespread academic success this year,” said Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “It is incredible to see these individuals competing again and accomplishing rich athletic and academic success concurrently, we commend their efforts.”

Student-athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2020-21 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are listed below:

• NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

• NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

• NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

To view a full list of all student-athlete award winners, visit: NJCAA All-Academic Awards

2,336 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 2,640 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team while 3,297 student-athletes received third team recognition.