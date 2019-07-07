College athletics: BPCC’s Falting named LSWA’s cross country Coach of the Year

Louisiana Sports Writers Association and Staff Reports

Bossier Parish Community College’s Kent Falting has been named the Coach of the Year on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s All-Louisiana cross country team.

Falting, who is also the head cross country and girls track and field coach at Parkway, guided the Cavaliers to the NJCAA Region XIV title in their first year to participate in the meet.

BPCC qualified for the NJCAA Division I meet, becoming first Bossier Parish team to participate in a national event since 1997.

The cross country team was also named an Academic All-Scholar Team by the NJCAA Cross Country Coaches Association.

Northwestern State senior Micah Larkins, a former Haughton star who recently signed a professional contract, made the All-Louisiana Track and Field team in the 100-meter dash.

Larkins was credited with a 10.10 in the 100. LSU’s Kary Vincent (10.07) and Jaron Flournoy (10.12) were the other two selections in the 100.

The men’s and women’s track teams were compiled based on the top qualifying times, distances and heights list posted by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Nominees were supplied and voted on by school track contacts who could not vote for athletes from their schools.

Northwestern State junior Jasmyn Steels was named Field Athlete of the Year.

She won the NCAA indoors national championship in the long jump with a mark of 21-2.5 before following that up with an outdoors silver (22-0.25). She won silver in the long jump and high jump and bronze in the triple jump in the Southland championship outdoors meet.

All-Louisiana Track and Field Best Times

MEN

100 Meters

Kary Vincent, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/10.07

Micah Larkins, Northwestern State/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/10.10

Jaron Flournoy, LSU/SR/SEC Championships/5-9/10.12

200 Meters

Jaron Flournoy, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/20.09

Akanni Hislop, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-5/20.42

Tyler Terry, LSU/JR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/20.50

400 Meters

Tyler Terry, LSU/JR/LSU Invitational/4-27/45.84

Dorian Camel, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/46.40

Raymond Kibet, LSU/JR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/46.49

800 Meters

Eric Hawkins, UL-Monroe/SO/SBC Championships/5-10/1:51.66

Eric Coston, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/1:52.09

Nicholas Scott, Southern/FR/SWAC Championships/5-3/1:52.44

1500 Meters

Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/Florida Relays/3-28/3:50.30

Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/3:51.31

Adam Wise, LSU/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/3:53.47

5000 Meters

Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/14:08.87

Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/Mt. SAC Relays/4-28/14:29.01

Miguel Barrera-Lopez, McNeese/JR/J. Fred Duckett Twilight/4-20/14:39.07

10000 Meters

Carlos Zervigon, Tulane/JR/AAC Championships/5-10/31:30.64

Kiprotich Mitei, UL-Monroe/FR/SBC Championships/5-10/31:32.21

Miguel Barrera-Lopez, McNeese/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/31:57.54

110 Hurdles

Damion Thomas, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/13.57

Arthur Price, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-26/13.59

Tremayne Flagler, Northwestern State/SR/SLC Championships/5-3/13.87

400 Hurdles

Christian Boyd, LSU/SR/SEC Championships/5-9/50.49

Janar McNaughton, SUNO/SO/NAIA Championships/5-25/51.53

Leonard Ledgister, SUNO/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/51.82

3000 Steeplechase

Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/SR/Payton Jordan Invitational/5-2/8:41.05

Hannes Burger, UL-Lafayette/FR/SBC Championships/5-10/8:56.99

Elias Keter, UL-Monroe/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/8:59.02

4×100 Relay

LSU – Vincent, Hislop, Mosby, Flournoy/NCAA Championships/6-5/38.37

Northwestern State – Arrington, Carr, Flagler, Clarke/NCAA East Regionals/5-25/39.42

McNeese – Smith, Smith, Brown, Syrie/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/40.32

4×400 Relay

LSU – Camel, Mosby, Flournoy, Terry/SEC Championships/5-9/3:02.09

SUNO – Campbell, Crooks, Ledgister, McNaughton/William Carey Last Chance/5-10/3:06.95

Southeastern – Coleman, Storr, Jones, Benson/Florida Relays/3-30/3:08.16

High Jump

JuVaughn Harrison, LSU/SO/NCAA Championships/6-7/7-5.25

Damon Guidry, UL-Lafayette/JR/McNeese Springtime/4-6/7-0.5

Lentz Similien, McNeese/SR/SLC Championships/5-3/6-8.0

Pole Vault

Mondo Duplantis, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/19-8.25

Cole Courtois, LA Tech/SO/CUSA Championships/5-9/17-3.0

Kyle Baudoin, UL-Lafayette/SR/La. Classics/3-15/17-0.0

Long Jump

JuVaughn Harrison, LSU/SO/NCAA Championships/6-5/26-11

Rayvon Grey, LSU/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/26-5.0

Denzel Harper, LA Tech/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/25-5.5

Triple Jump

Christian Miller, LSU/JR/SEC Championships/5-9/53-0.25

Da’Quan Bellard, LSU/SR/Texas Relays/3-27/52-5.25

Lebrun Nelson, UL-Monroe/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/51-0.25

Shot Put

Shaquille Singuineau, UL-Lafayette/McNeese Relays/3-9/54-6.5

Tommy Nedow, Southeastern/SO/SLC Championships/5-3/54-2.0

Malik Burns, Southeastern/JR/Florida Relays/3-28/54-1.0

Discus

Tommy Nedow, Southeastern/SO/Florida Relays/3-28/170-1.0

Micah Dye, UL-Monroe/SR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/160-4.0

Darko Rodakovic, McNeese/SR/Victor Lopez Classic/3-21/159-0.0

Hammer

Jake Norris, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/231-1.0

Vojislav Gvero, UNO/FR/McNeese Relays/3-9/202-7.0

Dominique Williams, UL-Lafayette/SO/Cole-Lancon Challenge/4-13/195-2.0

Javelin

Cole McKnight, UL-Monroe/SO/Texas Relays/3-27/223-10.0

Eli Gaughan, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/213-9.0

Andre Girouard, LSU/JR/La. Classics/3-15/213-8.0

Decathlon

Chandler Mixon, UL-Lafayette/SO/SBC Championships/5-10/6727

RC Walbrook, LSU/FR/Miami Alumni Invitational/4-12/6183

Darryl Givens, UL-Monroe/SFA Kight Invitational/4-3/5752

—

WOMEN

100 Meters

Sha’Carri Richardson, LSU/FR/NCAA Championships/6-8/10.75

Ariyonna Augustine, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/11.39

Cassandra Hill, LSU/JR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/11.53

200 Meters

Sha’Carri Richardson, LSU/FR/NCAA Championships/6-8/22.17

Ariyonna Augustine, LSU/FR/SEC Championships/5-9/23.40

Rachel Misher, LSU/SR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/23.56

400 Meters

Stacey Ann Williams, SUNO/FR/NAIA Championships/5-25/52.60

Kiya Oviosun, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/53.06

Rachel Misher, LSU/SR/NCAA East Prelims/5-24/53.14

800 Meters

Ersula Farrow, LSU/SR/NCAA Championships/6-6/2:03.81

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/2:06.43

Hollie Parker, LSU/SR/Miami Alumni/4-12/2:09.00

1500 Meters

Ersula Farrow, LSU/SR/LSU Invitational/4-27/4:22.91

Hollie Parker, LSU/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/4:23.32

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/FR/LSU Invitational/4-27/4:31.02

5000 Meters

Julia Palin, LSU/FR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/17:02.47

Gladys Jerotich, McNeese/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/17:16.86

Alex Eykelbosch, McNeese/SR/Lopez Classic/3-21/17:18.15

10000 Meters

Julia Palin, LSU/FR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/34:34.20

Bridgid Selfors, Tulane/SO/AAC Championships/5-10/38:22.97

Alissa Lander, McNeese/SO/SLC Championships/5-3/38:23.86

100 Hurdles

Tonea Marshall, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-8/12.66

Brittley Humphrey, LSU/JR/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/13.04

Milan Young, LSU/SO/LSU Invitational/4-27/13.12

400 Hurdles

Brittley Humphrey, LSU/JR/NCAA Championships/6-8//56.11

Milan Young, LSU/SO/NCAA East Prelims/5-25/56.42

Jurnee Woodward, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/56.77

3000 Steeplechase

Mckenzie Melius, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/10:27.88

Sharon Jerono, UL-Monroe/JR/Southern Miss Open/4-27/10:28.32

Alicia Stamey, LSU/SO/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/11:17.24

4×100 Relay

LSU – Marshall, Johnson, Misher, Richardson/NCAA Championships/6-8/42.29

Northwestern State – Jackson, Giles, Evans, Thompson/NCAA East Regionals/5-25/44.95

SUNO – Scott, Williams, Hinds, Bolton/NAIA Championships/5-25/45.46

4×400 Relay

LSU – Misher, Young, Woodward, Humphrey/NCAA East Prelims/5-26/3:33.84

SUNO – Bolton, Smikle, Peart, Williams/NAIA Championships/5-25/3:38.22

Tulane – Harewood, Mitchell, Jones, Loyd/Southern Miss Open/4-27/3:41.59

High Jump

Abigail O’Donoghue, LSU/SO/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/5-11.25

Frankie Griffin, UL-Lafayette/SO/La. Classics/3-15/5-9.75

Kaitlyn Walker, LSU/SR/LSU Battle on the Bayou/4-6/5-9.25

Pole Vault

Rebekah Markel, Tulane/SR/AAC Championships/5-10/14-1.75

Reagan Darbonne, Northwestern State/SO/NCAA Championships/6-6/13-9.25

Lisa Gunnarsson, LSU/SO/SEC Championships/5-9/13-7.75

Long Jump

Jasmyn Steels, Northwestern State/JR/NCAA Championships/6-6/22-0.25

Mercy Abire, LSU/JR/Battle on the Bayou/4-6/20-10.75

Grace McKenzie, McNeese/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/19-11.5

Triple Jump

Jasmyn Steels, Northwestern State/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/42-0.5

Mercy Abire, LSU/JR/Hurricane Invitational/4-13/42-0.5

Lauren Clarke, Northwestern State/FR/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/41-9.25

Shot Put

Ashley Davis, Southeastern/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/52-6.75

Danielle Lorenz, UNO/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/49-1.5

Rhea Thompson, LA Tech/JR/Bulldog Relays/3-22/46-10.75

Discus

Rhea Thompson, LA Tech/JR/Johnson NSU Invitational/4-12/161-7.0

Kristian Jackson, Southeastern/FR/Cole-Lancon Challenge/4-13/150-10.0

Danielle Lorenz, UNO/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/148-7.0

Hammer

Alanna Arvie, McNeese/JR/Texas State Invitational/3-28/194-0.0

Faith Estelle, Southern/SR/SWAC Championships/5-3/185-4.0

Grace Walford, Southeastern/JR/SLC Championships/5-3/181-6

Javelin

Kelsey Frank, Northwestern State/SR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/168-5.0

Noel Baker, LSU/SO/Texas Relays/3-27/154-2.0

Claire Meyers, UL-Lafayette/JR/LSU Alumni Gold/4-20/151-9

Heptathlon

Grace McKenzie, McNeese/JR/Texas Relays/3-27/5609

Juliette Smith, UL-Lafayette/JR/SBC Championships/5-10/5072

Track and Field Special Honors

Men

Runner of the Year: Jaron Flournoy – LSU – Sr., Detroit Michigan

Field, Freshman of the Year: Mondo Duplantis – LSU – Fr., Lafayette, Louisiana

Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Terry – LSU – Jr., Carrollton, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Dennis Shaver – LSU

Women

Runner, Freshman of the Year: Sha’Carri Richardson – LSU – Fr., Dallas, Texas

Field Athlete of the Year: Jasmyn Steels – Northwestern State – Jr., College Station, Texas

Coach of the Year: Dennis Shaver – LSU

—

Cross Country Best Times

MEN (8K)

Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane/9-22/23:43.3

Harrison Martingayle, LSU/10-26/24:07.8

Adam Wise, LSU/10-26/24:35.8

Evans Kipchumba, Tulane/9-22/24:49.3

Grant O’Callaghan, Southeastern/9-22/24:50

Eric Coston, LSU/10-26/25:05.3

Adam Cortez, Southeastern/10-13/25:14.99

WOMEN (6K)

Julia Palin, LSU/10-26/20:21.4

Katy-Ann McDonald, LSU/10-26/20:36.4

Hollie Parker, LSU/10-26/20:48.2

Hannah Bourque, LSU/10-26/21:02.6

Alicia Stamey, LSU/10-26/21:12.6

Arina Kleschukova, UNO/11-9/21:24.1

Ersula Farrow, LSU/10-13/21:41.4

Cross Country Special Honors

Men

Runner of the Year: Emmanuel Rotich, Tulane – Sr., Sotik, Republic of Kenya

Freshman of the Year: Evans Kipchumba, Tulane – Fr., Eldoret, Kenya

Coach of the Year: Kent Falting, Bossier Parish CC

Women

Runner, Newcomer of the Year: Arina Kleschukova, UNO – So., Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Freshman of the Year: Julia Palin, LSU – Fr., Norton, Massachusetts

Coach of the Year: Yhann Plummer, Xavier