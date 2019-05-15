College athletics: Centenary announces addition of new teams

Centenary College has announced the additions of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track and field and competitive cheer and dance beginning in the 2020-2021 academic year.

“The addition of these programs will be another strategic step in providing new opportunities for prospective student-athletes that fits within the fabric of Centenary’s campus community,” said Marcus Manning, director of athletics and recreation.

“Cross country, track and field, and competitive cheer and dance (competitive spirit) all rank in the top 10 for most popular high school programs according to the annual National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) participation summary. We are excited to bring these programs to the Shreveport-Bossier area.”

A national search will begin immediately to hire head coaches for cross country and track and field and competitive cheer and dance.