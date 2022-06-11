College athletics: Former Bossier, BPCC standout Rangel Miller first All-American in track and field at ETBU

College athletics: Former Bossier, BPCC standout Rangel Miller first All-American in track...

Staff Reports

East Texas Baptist senior Rangel Miller, a former Bossier and BPCC standout, made school history last month.

Miller became the program’s first-ever All-American at the NCAA Division III National Meet in Geneva, Ohio, by finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash.

Miller qualified for the the finals with a time of 47.38 seconds in his preliminary heat, the seventh best time out of 20 participants. He ran a 47.86 in the finals.

Miller also won the 400 in the American South Conference Championships in 47.24 and was a member of the winning 4X400 relay (3:15.80).

In 2021, Miller was named first-team All-South/Southeast Region and second team All-ASC.

He was an NJCAA Academic All-American at BPCC in 2018. He qualified and competed in the NJCAA Division I Championships that year.

Miller is the son of Laletia Conway. His uncle, Hollis Conway, is a two-time Olympic medalist in the high jump.

Before 2022, ETBU never had qualified any student-athletes for the sprinting events at nationals since starting the program in 2013-14, competing in just long distance and field events.

In the 2022 meet, ETBU athletes also competed in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4×100-meter relay preliminaries.

— Featured photo courtesy of East Texas Baptist University