College athletics: Four parish players to continue baseball careers at BPCC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator, and Staff Reports

Four players from Bossier Parish schools are planning to continue their baseball careers at BPCC.

Haughton’s Jacob Hernandez has signed a letter of intent and will be the only local player on scholarship, head coach Bobby Gilliam said.

Bossier’s Coleman Beeson, Benton’s Brock Van Hoy and Providence Classical Academy’s Cameron Duke have signed as commitments/preferred walk-on’s, Gilliam said.

Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher, was a first-team All-District 1-5A selection. He was 8-3 for the full season with a 2.54 ERA. He had 86 strikeouts in 63 1/13 innings.

“We are very excited for Jacob to be a Cavalier,” Gilliam said. “We expect him to come in right away and get on the mound. He’s mid-to-upper 80s with two quality off-speed pitches to go along with the fastball.

“His experience and competitiveness is something we were really excited about when recruiting him. He’s been on the mound and getting innings his entire career at a very good Haughton program.

“With two years of development and strength training, we think he has the potential to be a division one pitcher and those are the types of players it takes to win in Region XIV.”

Beeson, a pitcher who also played catcher and shortstop, was a first-team All-District 1-3A selection this past season. He batted .543 with 13 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 20 RBI.

Beeson also had an on-base percentage of .648 and a slugging percentage of .843.

On the mound, he struck out 103 in 62 2/3 innings.

Van Hoy was a first-team All-District 1-5A first baseman and second-team pitcher. He batted .380 with nine doubles and 21 RBI, helping Benton win the district championship.

Duke is a left-handed pitcher.

With no local players on last season’s team, BPCC went 23-22.

BPCC track and field coaches Scott Carroway and Barry Plunkett also got a commitment from Bossier’s Makhi Tanner.

Tanner finished second in the high jump and third in the long jump in the District 1-3A meet, helping the Bearkats win the district championship.

Jacob Hernandez

Bossier standout Coleman Beeson signs with BPCC.