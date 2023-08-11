College athletics: GCAC Volleyball Championship to be held at BPCC as SBSC awarded 3-year bid

Press Release

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission l has been awarded a three-year bid to host the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship, beginning with the 2023 tournament.

The championship will be held at Bossier Parish Community College with 2023 action being held Nov. 5-7. Tournament passes and single-day tickets are available online at bit.ly/2023-gcac-vb.

“We are so excited to host the 2023-2025 Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Volleyball Championships at Bossier Parish Community College” said Sara Nelms, Director of Sports at the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “Shreveport-Bossier is ready to provide another championship experience for the athletes and coaches in November!”

SBSC is also the host for the GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships through 2025, strengthening the partnership between the two organizations.

GCAC Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes, who is entering her second year as full-time commissioner, looks forward to bringing another multiyear championship to the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

“Sara Nelms and her team are wonderful partners,” said Baker Barnes. “They go above and beyond to create an exclusive and electrifying atmosphere for our fans and schools. This year’s volleyball championship will be a great family event, with opportunities for local schools and clubs to volunteer and bring their teams to the games.”

All matches will be held inside the Coach Billy Montgomery Gymnasium on the campus of BPCC.

“We’re very excited to be able to host this championship,” said BPCC Director of Athletics Amanda Nordberg. “The opportunity to not only showcase our facilities but also provide a venue that supports championship-level competition is something we’re happy about. To bring people here from all over – different schools in our area and all the GCAC schools – is something we’re really looking forward to.”

Championship activities get underway November 4 with the 2023 GCAC Volleyball Media Day, held at BPCC and the welcome reception, which takes place at the Scottish Rites Center in the heart of Shreveport.

“We strive to center our activities around the community and ensure our student-athletes and coaches receive a unique experience,” said Baker Barnes

The action-packed tournament brings nine schools, including defending tournament champions Philander Smith University Lady Panthers and regular season champs Dillard University Lady Bleu Devils.

Last year, the Lady Panthers and Lady Bleu Devils battled in an instant classic with Philander Smith capturing the school’s first ever conference title and NAIA tournament berth.

PSU is led by second-year head coach and two-time GCAC Player of the Year Kayla Black. Adding to the excitement is Southern University at New Orleans, which relaunched its volleyball program this year, and Talladega College returning to the GCAC through at least the 2024 season.

The GCAC will hold its regular season awards ceremony opening day (Sunday, November 5) at a time to be announced. Two matches are on Monday, November 6 (4 and 6 p.m. CT); and the championship match on Tuesday, November 7 at 7 p.m. CT.