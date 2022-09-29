College athletics: N-Club Hall of Famer Terrence McGee announces $50K donation to NSU’s David & Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center

By Jason Pugh, Northwestern State Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations

NATCHITOCHES – For Terrence McGee, just coming to Northwestern State to play football was enough.

Now the 2000 All-American return man is doing his part to make sure the Demons remain competitive off the field.

McGee became the latest to pledge a gift toward the creation of the David and Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center, a new athletic strength and conditioning facility that will be added to the Donald G. Kelly Athletic Fieldhouse.

McGee and the Northwestern State Athletic Department announced the donation of $50,000 Thursday.

“When I first got drafted, I donated (to the athletic department), and it seemed to help,” said McGee, who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2004 as a return specialist for the Buffalo Bills. “In recruiting now, it’s hard to get them here when you don’t have up-to-date, cool, cool, cool things. I went to a game a couple of years ago, and I noticed it was the same workout facility from when I was here.

“I thought, ‘If I can help out, I wouldn’t mind doing so to give them a better facility.’ It helps tremendously with recruiting these days.”

A product of Athens, Texas, McGee was a four-year starting cornerback for the Demons. In 2000, he set an NCAA record by averaging 23.7 yards per punt return. He was inducted into the N-Club Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

He remains Northwestern State’s career leader in pass breakups (44) and career punt return average (17.6) while sitting in a ninth-place tie for most career interceptions (11).

“We are grateful for Terrence’s generous gift toward the David and Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center,” Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. “Every donation keeps us moving forward to add this facility for our current student-athletes, and each one we receive from a former student-athlete, especially one as decorated as Terrence, means even more.

“Terrence’s decision to invest in the future of NSU Athletics and its student-athletes highlights the importance of the student-athlete experience he had at Northwestern State.”

McGee spoke glowingly of his time at NSU – especially his final two years after overcoming bouts of homesickness during his first two years on campus.

“My roommate was a high school teammate of mine and seeing him have no problem being here helped me (with the homesickness),” McGee said. “I loved going there. I probably talk to more people from my college days than high school. Coming from Athens, Texas, just going to college was a cool thing for me. Being there around that type of talent and playing in the Southland Conference helped me go to the next level.”

The David & Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center will be constructed on the back end of the NSU Athletic Fieldhouse. It will include a new 11,600 square foot weight room with space for more than 100 student-athletes, a 25-foot artificial turf pad, a new nutrition center, student-athlete lounge and offices for the strength and conditioning staff.

The second phase of the project will convert the current weight room into a high-tech rehabilitation center along with other sports medicine upgrades. The third phase will be the renovation of the current Eugene Christmas athletic training room.

Contributions can be made directly to the David & Sherry Morgan Health Performance Center project by visiting https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Victorious or by contacting Bostian at bostiank@nsula.edu.

— Featured photo courtesy of NSU Athletics