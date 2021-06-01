College athletics: Rennie to step down as BPCC Athletics Director

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

John Rennie has announced he is stepping down as the Bossier Parish Community College Athletics Director effective June 13.

Rennie has accepted a position with a local real estate development company.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve as athletics director for BPCC the past seven years,” said Rennie. “I can’t thank Chancellor Bateman, Vice Chancellor Recchia, and former Chancellor Jim Henderson enough for giving me the opportunity to lead our athletic program. Even though I am resigning my current position, I plan to continue supporting BPCC Athletics in whatever ways that I can.”

Rennie came to BPCC in 2013 to start the women’s basketball program. In five seasons as the Lady Cavaliers head coach, he led them to a 55-66 (.454) record.

Under Rennie’s tutelage, the Lady Cavaliers posted back-to-back 19-win seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The Lady Cavaliers advanced to the Region XIV Tournament in four of his five years, and for four straight seasons BPCC had at least one All-Region and All-Conference player.

During Rennie’s seven years as director, BPCC Athletics has seen a tremendous amount of development, growth and prosperity.

Every sport has competed in postseason competition, while men’s cross country and softball have won Region XIV titles during his tenure.

This spring BPCC had its first-ever track and field athlete qualify and compete in the NJCAA National Championships. The baseball and softball facilities have seen tremendous upgrades over the last two years.

BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman has appointed Vice Chancellor for Student Services Karen Recchia to take on the role as athletics director, as she served in that role prior to Rennie.

“John Rennie came to BPCC with a strong belief in the impact and opportunities sports programs afford student-athletes,” said Recchia. “Rennie’s focus on helping to create a climate and vision of ‘Champions in the Classroom, in the Community, and in Competition’ has led to BPCC’s athletic programs’ success in Region XIV competition and to local, state, and national recognition for our teams, our student athletes, and our coaches.

“We applaud Rennie’s success as athletic director and thank him for his contributions to BPCC Athletics, our college, and our student-athletes. We wish him the very best for his new career.”

— Featured photo by Amanda Crane, BPCC Public Relations