College athletics: Two BPCC standouts named All-America

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Two Bossier Parish Community College athletes have earned NJCAA Division I All-America honors.

Sprinter Dezmand Bryant became the first Cavalier track and field athlete to be named an All-American.

A sophomore from Coushatta, Bryant qualified for the NJCAA Division I National Championships in the 400 meters with a time of 48.10 in the Dan Veach Invitational at Southern Arkansas University on March 26.

He won his preliminary heat at the NJCAA meet with time of 47.64 and finished sixth overall in the finals with a personal-best time of 47.52.

Amanda Crane/BPCC Public Relations … Dezmand Bryant

Infielder Uchenna Jong Loy was named a First-Team All-American by the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee.

Jong Loy, a sophomore from Amsterdam, Holland, had one of the greatest offensive seasons in BPCC softball history.

She set or tied single-season records for batting average (.521), hits (88) and on-base percentage (.581). In 201 plate appearances, Jong Loy had 45 extra base hits, including belting 27 home runs. She had a slugging percentage of 1.107 and an OPS of 1.688.

Being named a First-Team NJCAA All-American adds to a long list of accolades Jong Loy accumulated in 2021. The list includes: First-Team All-Louisiana by the Louisiana Sports Writer’s Association, First-Team Region XIV All-Region Designated Player, Region XIV Player-of-the-Year, First-Team Region XIV East All-Conference Designated Player, Region XIV East All-Conference Co-Player of the Year, LSWA Hitter of the Week April 19-25 and All-Tournament at Region XIV East Tournament.

In addition to her on-field success, Jong Loy was a Region XIV All-Academic selection and earned associate’s degree in May.

Jong Loy helped lead the Lady Cavaliers to a 46-8 overall record, which was the most wins in program history, and a 23-1 record and first place finish in Region XIV East Division.

The 23 wins were the most conference record in program history. BPCC was ranked as high as No. 8 in NJCAA DI, which equaled the program’s highest ranking.

Jong Loy joined Shannon Miles and Chelsea Fagan as the only BPCC softball players to be named First-Team NJCAA All-America.

Amanda Crane/BPCC Public Relations … Uchenna Jong Loy

— Featured photo of Dezmand Bryant by Scott Carroway, BPCC Track and Field