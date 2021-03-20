College baseball: BPCC and Panola split doubleheader but Cavs win series 2-1

Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers defeated Panola College 5-2 in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader at the BPCC Baseball Field.

The Cavaliers won the series taking two of the three games from the Ponies. BPCC won the first game 8-2 Thursday in Carthage, Texas.

Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, the Cavaliers scored three runs in the inning to grab a 3-1 lead.

Mason Hammonds doubled home Cole Ketzner, who reached on a lead-off walk then stole second. Three batters later, Gavin Baird’s single drove in Hammonds and Jaden Adams, who had reached on a bunt single, to give BPCC a lead it would not relinquish.

After Panola cut the BPCC lead to 3-2 in the fifth, the Cavaliers would put the game away with a pair of runs in the eighth on Felix’s sacrifice fly and Andrew Mills bases loaded walk.

Jayden Sayler got the win as he surrendered four hits and two runs over four and a third innings. Zach Boyer earned the save by tossing three and two-thirds scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking one and striking out two.

Panola scored 12 runs on 10 hits en route to a 12-1 run-rule victory in game one. The Ponies scored seven runs in the second inning, one in the third and added four more in the fourth to cruise to the win.

The Cavaliers are 11-12 overall and 6-7 in Region XIV play.