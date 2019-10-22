College baseball: BPCC continues successful fall season

Staff Reports

The BPCC Cavaliers continued a successful fall schedule by winning three out of four games at Nicholls State with coaches and scouts in attendance.

The Cavaliers defeated Pearl River (Miss.) 9-1, a team that advanced to the NJCAA Division II World Series last year. BPCC also defeated Costal Alabama 7-0 while splitting with Nunez.

“We were very pleased with our team’s progress against this high level of competition,” BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam said. “Our starting and relief pitchers all competed very well and out hitters stepped up with timely hitting and some power.”

Dylan Collin, a 6-foot-4, highly recruited left-hander, had an outstanding outing against Pearl River. He allowed only one hit and no runs while striking out eight in four innings.

Jason Lawson of Winnfield closed the game, striking out two and allowing one run. Will Doughty of Iota and Collin Kirsch of Notre Dame each had multiple hits and with Kirsch recording four RBIs.

All-Louisiana player Adrian Minjares also had three RBI after walking three times. Highly recruited shortstop Bobby Lada had an RBI.

Zach Saint Pierre pitching three scoreless innings and struck out two against Coastal Alabama.

Jack Gilcrease of Evangel Christian, Beau Ross of Many and Ryan Jeffers all pitched shutout innings. Ron Franklin of Rummel had multiple hits.

Doughty hit a home run in the first. Jacob Mayo, Chase Habetz and Lada all recorded RBIs.

Starter Jose Carrera went three scoreless innings with three strikeouts in an 11-1 victory over Nunez.

Christian Huerta, Tripp Sealy and Kent Berry all pitched. Kirsch went 3 for 3 with a home run. Minjares also had three hits. Ron Franklin went 2 for 3.

In the loss to Nunez, with the younger players starting, left-handed pitcher Christion Raynor of Parkway, who has had a very good fall, started the game with Logan Ellenwood of Captain Shreve, Conor Gleeson and J Sartor all pitching.

Dale Fulmer of Ouachita Christian had an outstanding day at the plate, going 3 for 3.

The Cavaliers have games scheduled with LSU Shreveport and LSU Alexandria to complete their fall schedule.

“We have played a tough fall schedule this fall and I’m pleased with our progress and success to date against this high level of competition,” Gilliam said. “I’m also pleased with the interest out players are receiving from coaches and scouts at the highest levels and we expect to have some important announcements on commitments very soon.”

