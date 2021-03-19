College baseball: BPCC earns road win over Panola

The Bossier Parish Community College College Cavaliers got an outstanding performance from pitcher Zach St. Pierre in an 8-2 Region XIV victory over Panola College on Thursday in Carthage, Texas.

Zack St. Pierre struck out 14 in eight innings while giving up only one walk and one earned run.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-11 overall and 5-6 in conference.

The game was tied at 1 in the seventh. The Cavaliers scored two in the eighth, but Panola cut the lead to one with a run in the bottom of the inning.

BPCC then scored five in the top of the ninth. Mason Hammonds, Gavin Baird and Andrew Mills all notched RBIs in the frame. Daniel Schaffer closed the game without giving up a run.

“Zach was outstanding on the hill and our hitters battled and really came on string late in the game “ said BPCC head coach Bobby Gilliam.

Hammonds led the Cavs at the plate, going 3-for-4. Corey Ketzner and Mills each hit home runs. Baird, Garrett Felix, Ketzner and Mills all recorded multiple hits for the Cavs.

BPCC is scheduled to host a non-conference doubleheader against Champion Christian College on Friday at 1 p.m.

The Cavs close out the series against Panola with a 1 o’clock doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.