College baseball: BPCC falls in South Region tournament opener

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Wharton College 2-0 in the first round of the Region XIV South Region Tournament Friday night at John Ray Harrison Field at Andy Pettitte Park in Houston.

BPCC (35-17-1), the No. 2 seed, faces No. 1 San Jacinto College (38-18) in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday. San Jacinto lost to No. 4 Tyler Junior College 5-3 in the first round.

Wharton (36-20), the No. 3 seed, takes on Tyler (34-22) at 2:30. The BPCC-San Jacinto winner plays the Wharton-Tyler loser in an elimination game at 7:30.

BPCC failed to capitalize on multiple scoring opportunities against Wharton. The Cavs left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, sixth and eighth innings. They left two stranded in the bottom of the ninth.

BPCC outhit Wharton 7-5. The Cavs also drew 10 walks to one for Wharton.

BPCC’s Zach St. Pierre pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts.

Kameron Edwards went 2-for-3 with a triple and double. Mason Hammonds went 2-for-4 with a double. Simon Grinberg also had two hits.