College baseball: BPCC gets first victory of season

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season Saturday, defeating Wharton County Junior College 7-3 in the second half of a doubleheader in Beaumont, Texas.

Wharton County won the first game 3-1 and took the series two games to one. The Pioneers defeated the Cavaliers 9-3 Friday.

Eight Cavaliers had hits in the victory. Garrett Felix, who went 2-for-4, was the only one with more than one.

Elliot Hebert had a bases-loaded double that gave BPCC a 5-1 lead in the top of the seventh.

Jaden Adams hit a solo home run.

Starter Justin Lawson got the victory. He allowed just one hit in five innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Five other Cavaliers pitched. Brannon Pope pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

BPCC had just four hits in the seven-inning first game. Andrew Mills had a double.

Starter Dylan Collins, who pitched one inning, took the loss. He walked four but didn’t allow an earned run.

The Pioneers finished with seven hits.

BPCC’s next game is at noon Saturday against Hill College in Hillsboro, Texas.