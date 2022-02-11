College baseball: BPCC improves to 6-1 with series-opening win against Dallas College-Eastfield

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers opened a three-game series against Dallas College-Eastfield with a 12-7 victory Friday in Mesquite, Texas.

BPCC improved to 6-1. The teams will complete the series Saturday with a noon doubleheader.

Gavin Baird, Cole Ketzner and Justin Breen led the Cavaliers at the plate.

Beaird went 3-for-3 a double and three RBI. His bases-loaded double with one out in the top of the fifth gave BPCC a 7-2 lead.

Ketzner went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Breen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run.

Starter Seth Gurr got the win. He allowed five hits and two earned runs in six innings. Gurr had five strikeouts and issued just one walk.

The Cavaliers led 9-7 after eight then tacked on three runs in the ninth with two outs. Collin Young and Ketzner drove in one run each.