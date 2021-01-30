College baseball: BPCC opens season with loss

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers opened the 2021 baseball season with a 9-3 loss to Wharton County Junior College Friday night in Beaumont, Texas.

The Cavaliers managed just three hits off three Wharton County pitchers.

Cole Ketzner hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Zachery Van Gorkom and Gavin Baird had singles.

Wharton County had eight hits. The Pioneers got off to a fast start with four runs in the first. They added two in the second and one in the third for a 7-1 lead.

Zachary St. Pierre took the loss. He allowed three hits and six runs — three earned — in three innings while walking three and striking out four.

Relievers Jayden Saylor, Landon Foster and Conor Gleeson combined to allow three earned runs in the final six innings.

Cole Ferguson got the win. He allowed two hits and one run with nine strikeouts in four innings.

The teams meet again at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Beaumont.