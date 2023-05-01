College baseball: BPCC qualifies for conference tournament for the third straight year, notches 30 victories

College baseball: BPCC qualifies for conference tournament for the third straight year,...

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers have qualified for the Region XIV Tournament for the third consecutive year.

It’s the first time that has happened in the program’s history. BPCC finished the regular season 30-22 after clinching a spot in the tournament with a 5-4 victory over Northeast Texas Community College on Sunday.

It’s the Cavaliers’ second consecutive 30-win season under Head Coach Bobby Gilliam. That hasn’t been done since the 2000 and 2001 seasons when Jay Artigues was the head coach. Artigues is now the head coach at Southeastern.

“It came down to the last weekend for us to get in,” Gilliam said. “We had to fight hard to earn this. I’m proud of this club. We went through several must-win moments during the season and each time found a way when we had to have it.

“We also dealt with season-ending injuries to four key players. Most teams can’t survive losing that many difference makers. This is why you have to build depth. “

BPCC finished eighth in the conference at 17-19. The No. 8 seed Cavs face No. 1 Blinn College (39-13) Friday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the tournament.

BPCC is led by six all-conference selections. Sophomore centerfielder Kam Edwards and sophomore third baseman Connor Crowson made the first team.

Edwards, a former Barbe standout, hit .374 in the regular season with a..480 on-base percentage. He had nine doubles, three triples, two home runs and 19 stolen bases. He has signed with Division I Lindenwood University.

Crowson, of Alberta, Canada, hit .345 with a .469 on-base percentage. He had 11 doubles, three home runs and 48 RBI. A two-time all-conference selection, he has signed with Montravello State, a top-25 Division II team.

Sophomore first baseman Sonny Rao, sophomore shortstop Brando Leroux, freshman outfielder Emil Estrella and sophomore pitcher Seth Gurr made the second team.

Rao, a South Florida transfer, hit .333 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-high 58 RBI.

Leroux, of Ontario, Canada, hit .358 with 15 doubles and nine home runs. Known for his stellar defensive play, he has signed with Florida Atlantic.

Estrella, of Santiago, Dominican Republic, hit 395 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 50 RBI. He drew 43 walks, giving him an on-base percentage of .520.

Gurr, of British Columbia, Canada, went 6-0 in 55 innings with a 4.40 era. A two-time all-conference selection, he had also signed with Montavello State.