College baseball: BPCC sends five players to All-Star game

Last season, the BPCC Cavaliers notched more than 30 wins for the first time since 2001. Four players were named to the All-Region 14 team.

With the fall season underway, the Cavs have five players who have been invited to attend the All-Star game this weekend at Abilene Christian in West Texas.

“I’m really pleased with the progress our team made last year when they won 31 games and advanced to the tournament while playing through some midseason injuries,” BPCC coach Bobby Gilliam said. “The hard work and improvement has continued this fall on the field and in the weight room.

“I’m very pleased and proud that five of our players have been invited to the All-Star game in Abilene and that college coaches are noticing the achievements of our players. We also have some new players that are making an impact this fall and with D-1 coaches attending our fall scrimmages and others staying in contact and closely following our players.”

Two pitchers and three position players will participate in the game.

The pitchers are Jose Cabrera, the son of a former Houston Astros pitcher, and Dylan Collins.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Cabrera has returned “in shape and ready to pick up where he finished last season,” Gilliam said. He had a 7-2 record with a 2.98 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings.

Collins is a 6-4 left-hander who had 60 strikeouts in 54 innings while missing the last several games. He has come out “looking sharp” this fall and “as a tall lefty, with some movement on the ball, he has a real chance to succeed and he is being recruited,” Gilliam said.

The position players are shortstop Bobby Lada, catcher Adrian Minjares and third baseman Will Doughty.

Lada, a Lake Charles native who lives in Houston, but can “cover some ground at shortstop and has a strong arm,” Gilliam said. He made first team All-Region last season and batted .335 with 33 RBIs, five home runs and 12 stolen bases. He is expected to be a leader of a strong infield.

Minjares will return as a starting catcher after batting .411 and making first-team All-Region. In 49 games, he had 24 RBIs and scored 38 runs. He was named to the All-Louisiana second team, a first in many years for BPCC. He is “continuing his hitting this fall” and “maturing as a catcher,” Gilliam said.

Doughty, from Crowley and Iota, played a tough third base and batted .346 with 27 RBIs and 20 runs while missing some games with injuries. He made second-team All-Region last season. Doughty has been working hard this fall and is an excellent student with a 3.9 GPA, Gilliam said.

“It’s rewarding to see that our players are being recognized for their accomplishments and hard work,” Gilliam said. “I know they will continue to improve and represent BPCC as we compete against many of the top Division 1 community college programs in the country.”