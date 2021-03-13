College baseball: BPCC splits doubleheader with Northeast Texas CC

The Bossier Parish Community College baseball team split a doubleheader, 9-7 and 11-3, with Northeast Texas Community College Saturday afternoon at the BPCC Baseball Field.

The NTCC Eagles scored eight of their 11 runs in the third and fourth innings, then added three more in the seven to win game two by an 11-3 run-rule final after seven innings.

BPCC took a 2-0 lead in the first before NTCC came back with four runs in the third to take its first lead of the day. Cole Modglin’s two-run home run was the big blow of the inning, which included six hits in the frame for the Eagles.

In the fourth, NTCC took advantage of four BPCC errors to plate four more runs. Modgling would put the finishing touch on a spectacular afternoon as he blasted a 3-run home run over the center field wall in the top of the seventh.

Not only was it his second home run of the game, but the homers came from opposite sides of the plate. He finished the game 2-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, a walk and five RBIs.

Camden Sargent came on in relief of starter Kaleb Wisnoski in the fifth and kept the BPCC bats silent the rest of the way to earn the win. Sargent went three innings, allowed just one run and one hit, while walking two and striking out one.

In game one, the Cavaliers jumped out to an 8-0 lead before the Eagles scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to make it close.

NTCC’s six runs, all unearned, came on just two hits but were aided by three BPCC errors in the inning. BPCC first baseman hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to put the Cavs up by three heading into the top of the seventh.

NTCC would score its seventh and final run with two outs on a BPCC throwing error, its sixth of the game.

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, the Cavaliers scored five runs on just two hits and took advantage of one Eagle error.

Back-to-back 2-RBI doubles by Garrett Felix and Dylan Watts plated four of the Cavaliers’ runs.

BPCC’s final run of the inning came when Jaden Adams, who replaced Watts after he was injured rounding the bag at third, stole home as part of a well-executed double steal.

Justin Lawson, who’s a North Carolina State signee, went five and two-thirds innings, allowed just three hits and six runs, only two of which were earned, while walking two and striking out 10 to earn his second win of the season.

Daniel Shafer earned his second save of the season as he closed out the game in the seventh. Shafer allowed one hit and one unearned run, while walking one and striking out one.

With the split, BPCC now owns a 7-10 overall record and a 4-6 record in Region XIV, while NTCC is now 4-12 overall and 2-8 in region play. BPCC returns to action on March 18 when the Cavaliers travel to Carthage, Texas, to take on the Panola College Ponies.