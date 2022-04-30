College baseball: BPCC splits with Northeast Texas; regional tournament next

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers closed the regular season with a doubleheader split against against Northeast Texas Community College at BPCC.
After losing the first game 7-5, the Cavaliers won the second 8-4.
BPCC finished 35-16-1 overall and 23-13 in Region XIV. Northeast Texas finished 13-36 and 9-27.
Next up for the Cavaliers is the Region XIV North tournament at Panola College.
BPCC led 5-3 after six in the seven-inning first game, but Northeast Texas scored four in the top of the seventh.
Alejandro Cazorla went 3-for-4 with a triple. Cole Ketzner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Simon Grinberg hit a solo home run.
Zach St. Pierre struck out 13 in six innings.
Gavin Baird went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in the second game.
Grinberg smacked two home runs and had three RBI.
Connor Crowson went 2-for-4 with a double. Justin Breen had a double.
Starter Seth Gurr allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one in seven innings.