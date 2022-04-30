College baseball: BPCC splits with Northeast Texas; regional tournament next

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers closed the regular season with a doubleheader split against against Northeast Texas Community College at BPCC.

After losing the first game 7-5, the Cavaliers won the second 8-4.

BPCC finished 35-16-1 overall and 23-13 in Region XIV. Northeast Texas finished 13-36 and 9-27.

Next up for the Cavaliers is the Region XIV North tournament at Panola College.

BPCC led 5-3 after six in the seven-inning first game, but Northeast Texas scored four in the top of the seventh.

Alejandro Cazorla went 3-for-4 with a triple. Cole Ketzner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Simon Grinberg hit a solo home run.

Zach St. Pierre struck out 13 in six innings.

Gavin Baird went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI in the second game.

Grinberg smacked two home runs and had three RBI.

Connor Crowson went 2-for-4 with a double. Justin Breen had a double.

Starter Seth Gurr allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one in seven innings.