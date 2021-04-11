College baseball: BPCC splits with Tyler JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers split a doubleheader against Tyler Junior College on Saturday in Tyler, Texas, winning the first game 10-7 and losing the second 5-4.

Tyler (28-6, 15-6) won the Region XIV series three games to one. The Apaches swept the Cavs 6-2 and 13-0 Thursday in Marshall, Texas.

BPCC is 15-18 overall and 9-12 in the conference.

Saturday’s first game was tied at 7 after seven innings. The Cavs scored three in the top of the eighth.

Andrew Mills and Cole Ketzner led off the inning with singles. Dylan Watts walked to load the bases.

After consecutive strikeouts, Gavin Baird drew a walk with the count full to give BPCC the lead. The Cavs then scored two more on an error.

Mills went 3-for-5. Ron Franklin had two hits and walked twice. Watts hit a home run.

Mason Hammonds and Baird had one double each.

Daniel Shafer got the win in three innings of relief. He allowed three hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

In the second game, BPCC scored twice in the top of the sixth to get within one. Mills doubled with one out in the seventh but was left stranded.

Garrett Felix went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Watts had a double.

BPCC begins a conference series against Navarro College at home Thursday at 2 p.m.