College baseball: BPCC stays alive in Region XIV South tournament with win over Tyler JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers stayed alive in the Region XIV South Regional with a 12-3 victory over Tyler Junior College Saturday in Brenham, Texas.

The Cavaliers (31-23) face Wharton College (28-29) at 2 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game. If they win, they will play host Blinn College (41-13) for the title at 6.

Blinn defeated BPCC 13-8 Friday and Wharton 7-5 Saturday.

BPCC broke open a tight game late against Tyler.

Leading 2-1 after seven innings, the Cavs scored four in the eighth and six in the ninth.

BPCC had 11 of its 14 hits, including four home runs, in the final two innings.

Emil Estrella and Brando Leroux hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the eighth. Leroux’s was a two-run shot and put the Cavs on top 4-1.

Estrella hit a three-run homer in the ninth, extending the lead to 12-1.

Adam Garcia hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

Leroux, Estrella, Connor Crowson, Wylie Waters and Dre Amaral all had two hits.

Waters and Jacob Gillis had doubles.

BPCC starter Brian Chambers allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four in five innings.

Jackson Schwank allowed just one hit in three innings of relief. He struck out four and walked one.

In the opener against Blinn, the Cavs took a 5-0 lead in the top of the second. Four of those runs came on a grand slam home run by Estrella.

Blinn answered with a grand slam in the bottom of the inning. The Buccaneers added two in the third, one in the fourth and five in seventh for a 12-5 lead.

Eight Cavaliers had hits. Crowson went 2-for-5. Santino Rao had a home run.