College baseball: BPCC sweeps Centenary JV

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept a doubleheader, 7-1 and 3-2, from Centenary College’s Junior Varsity Wednesday night at Shehee Stadium.

In the nightcap, BPCC plated three runs in the top of the third inning then were able to hang on for the victory.

With the bases loaded, Jaden Adams was hit by a pitch to score the Cavaliers first run. Clint Hargrave then followed with a two-RBI double, which scored Gavin Baird and Gabriel Cabrera.

Adams was thrown out at the plate on the play to end the inning.

Jayden Saylor was the winning pitcher. Saylor surrendered two runs on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one. Beau Ross recorded three straight outs in the bottom of the seventh to earn the save for the Cavs.

In game one of the twinbill, a five run fourth inning helped propel BPCC past Centenary’s JV 7-1.

The big inning came on base hits by Cabrera, Cole Ketzner, and Ron Franklin, a walk by Baird, and a double by Adams. Each collecting RBIs in the inning.

The Cavaliers got on the board first when Andrew Mills hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning. It was Mills’ second homer of the season and his team-high 14th RBI.

Conor Gleeson was the winning pitcher as he tossed four scoreless innings, struck out five and walked one. Zach Boyer threw three innings of effective relief out of the bullpen.

BPCC improved to 5-6. The Cavaliers, who are 2-2 in Region XIV play, travel to Corsicana, Texas on Friday for a three-game series with the Navarro College Bulldogs (8-4, 3-1).

The Region XIV series was originally scheduled to be played in Bossier City, but with the tremendous amount of inclement weather the last two weeks BPCC’s baseball field still hasn’t dried out, so the series was moved to Navarro’s Graham Stadium.