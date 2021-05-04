College baseball: BPCC sweeps Champion Christian

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers baseball team scored 22 runs in a lopsided 22-2 (5) thrashing of Champion Christian College Monday at the BPCC Baseball Field.

The Cavaliers scored 15 runs in the fourth inning. BPCC batted around twice and sent a total of 21 batters to the plate in the inning. The Cavs hit four home runs in the fourth, including a 2-run shot by Elliot Hebert, Garrett Felix’s inside-the-park 2-run home run before back-to-back homers by Gabriel Cabrera and Andrew Mills.

BPCC totaled six home runs in the game for the second straight game. Gavin Baird had a 3-run homer in the first inning, while Mills hit the first of his two homers in the third. It was the second consecutive two homer game for Mills.

BPCC totaled 18 hits in the game. Felix, Mills, Cabrera, Baird, Mason Hammonds, Dale Fulmer, and Ron Franklin each collected multiple hits for the Cavaliers.

Dylan Hill allowed zero hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out four and walking one to earn the win in relief.

BPCC belted six home runs in a 15-5 crushing of Champion Christian College in game one of Monday’s doubleheader.

Andrew Mills, Cole Ketzner, Elliot Hebert, Ron Franklin and Gavin Baird all homered for the Cavaliers.

Leading 13-5 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Mills hit a towering blast over the scoreboard in left-center field for his second homer of the game. Collin Edmonds drew a walk, then went to second on a wild pitch before Dale Fulmer’s triple plated Edmonds with the winning run.

BPCC took a 2-1 lead in the first inning, then erupted for six runs in the second, three of those runs coming off the bat off Baird, who blasted a long home run over the right field wall.

After Champion pitcher Jeff Arnold’s grand slam in the top of the third made it an 8-5 game, BPCC would add a run in the bottom of the inning. The Cavaliers took firm control the game with a 4-run fourth inning. Ketzner and Hebert hit back-to-back homers to lead off the inning, then two batters later Franklin hit another homer. The fourth run of the frame would come on Mason Hammonds’ RBI double that scored Jaden Adams, who had reached on an error.

Jayden Saylor earned his third win of the season by tossing two and one third’s scoreless innings in relief. Saylor did not allow a hit but walked three and struck out five to even his record to 3-3 on the season.

In the doubleheader sweep of Champion, BPCC outscored the Tigers 37-7 and hit a combined 12 home runs. The 22 runs scored by the Cavaliers were the most since a 24-6 win over Pratt Community College in 2011. The 20-run margin of victory was the largest since a 20-0 BPCC win over UT Tyler’s JV in 2014.

With the doubleheader sweep, the Cavaliers improve to 21-20 on the season.

BPCC is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 seeded Wharton County Junior College in the Region XIV Sub-Regional Tournament at Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark in Tyler, Texas, on May 7 at 5 p.m.