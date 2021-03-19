College baseball: BPCC sweeps Champion Christian

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

Bossier Parish right fielder Gabriel Cabrera’s three hits and four RBIs led the Cavaliers to a 10-2 win over the Champion Christian College Tigers in game two of Friday’s doubleheader at the BPCC Baseball Field.

The 10-2 win coupled with a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win in game one gave the Cavaliers the doubleheader sweep of the Tigers.

Cabrera put the Cavaliers ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning when he blasted a 2-1 fastball over the left field wall. The Cavaliers would add to their lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before scoring five runs in the sixth to put the game away.

BPCC’s Jaden Adams doubled to left field line plated Chance Lyon with the game-winning run as the Cavaliers beat the Champion Christian Tigers 5-4 in come-from-behind fashion in game one of the doubleheader.

Trailing 4-3 into the bottom of the seventh, BPCC catcher Cole Ketzner led off the inning with a single. Justin Breen’s double down the left field line put runners at second and third with nobody out.

Ketzner then scored on Mason Hammond’s sacrifice fly. Lyon, who was inserted to pinch-run for Breen, would score on Adams’ double that one-hopped the wall.

Adams finished the game 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs.

BPCC’s Logan Ellinwood picked up the win in relief of starter Branon Pope. The Captain Shreve product entered the game with runners at second and third and nobody out in the seventh.

Ellinwood struck out the next three batters to the Cavaliers within one. Pope went six innings, allowed four runs on five hits, struck out five and walked one.

With the two wins the Cavaliers improve to 10-11 overall and will play a Region XIV doubleheader against the Panola College Ponies on Saturday here. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.