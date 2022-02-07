College baseball: BPCC sweeps doubleheader against Baton Rouge CC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept a doubleheader against Baton Rouge Community College Sunday in Baton Rouge.

The Cavaliers won the first game 4-2 in 10 innings and the second 15-2.

BPCC starter Zach St. Pierre allowed just two hits over seven innings with eight strikeouts in the first game. Trevor Wall went the final three for the win, allowing two hits and no runs.

Cole Ketzner led the Cavaliers at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.

His second double with one out in the 10th scored two runs and broke a 2-2 tie.

Ayden Markarus had a two-RBI double in the third to put BPCC on top 2-1.

BPCC had 13 hits in the second game, which ended via the run rule after six innings.

Mason Hammonds went 3-for-4 with a double. Alejandro Carzola had three hits and two RBI.

Collin Young went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Justin Breen had a double and two RBI. Ketzner had two RBI.

Four BPCC pitchers combined to allow five hits and strike out nine. Starter Seth Gurr allowed three hits and struck out three in three innings.

The series concludes Monday at 1 p.m.

BPCC (5-0) opened the season with a three-game sweep of DFW PostGrad, winning by a combined 40-3.