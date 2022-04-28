College baseball: BPCC sweeps Navarro

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers swept Navarro College 10-1 and 8-3 in a doubleheader Wednesday in Corsicana, Texas.

BPCC improved to 34-15-1 overall and 22-12 in Region XIV’s North Division. Navarro dropped to 20-29-1 and 14-20.

The Cavs led 1-0 through six innings in the first game then scored nine runs in the top of the seventh.

BPCC has four hits in the inning, including a three-run home run by Simon Grinberg with two outs that put the Cavs up 10-0. Cole Ketzner had a bases-loaded double. The Cavs also drew five walks.

Starter Caden Griffin allowed two hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked none.

Grinberg finished 2-for-3. He also had a double.

Justin Breen went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Alejandro Carzola went 2-for-4.

Connor Crowson went 4-for-5 with three RBI in the second game.

Luke Bogan went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Mason Hammonds also went 3-for-5.

Breen had two hits, including a double. Gavin Baird drew three walks.

Started Thomas Walsh allowed one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Trevor Wall went 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

BPCC closes the regular season Saturday with a 1 p.m. home doubleheader against Northeast Texas Community College.