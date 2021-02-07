College baseball: BPCC swept by Hill College

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers dropped both halves of a doubleheader against Hill College 8-5 and 15-11 Saturday in Cleburne, Texas.

In the first game, Garrett Felix led BPCC with a home run, two doubles and four RBI.

Andrew Mills went 2-for-2 with a double.

Zachary St. Pierre took the loss. He allowed five hits and five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings while striking out six.

BPCC trailed 8-0 after seven innings. The Cavs rallied with three in the eighth. They scored two more in the ninth but the comeback fell short.

In the second game, BPCC rallied from a 10-6 deficit after four innings. The Cavs got within one with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

But Hill scored five in the bottom of the seventh to push the lead to six.

Five Cavs hit home runs — Felix, Gabriel Cabrera, Dylan Watts, Andrew Mills and Jaden Adams.

Cabrera, Watts and Adams finished with two hits apiece. Mills had a team-high three RBI.

Hill pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of nine walks. BPCC reliever Justin Lawson struck out eight in three innings.

BPCC (1-4) returns to action Saturday, Feb. 13, with a 1 p.m. doubleheader against Connors State College at the University of Central Arkansas.