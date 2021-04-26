College baseball: BPCC swept by Northeast Texas

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers dropped both halves of a doubleheader Sunday against Northeast Texas Community College, 7-6 and 7-4, in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

NTCC (13-24, 8-17) won the Region XIV series two games to one. BPCC (17-20, 10-14) won the first game 5-2 Thursday at BPCC.

The Cavs are scheduled to return to action Tuesday with a non-conference game against Arkansas-Rich Mountain Community College in Mena, Ark.

In Sunday’s first game, BPCC rallied from a 7-2 deficit with four runs in the top of the seventh. Gabriel Cabrera’s three-run home run made it 7-6 with two outs. But a flyout ended the game.

The Cavs outhit the Eagles 9-6.

BPCC’s Cole Ketzner went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Garrett Felix and Elliot Hebert had two hits each. Dylan Watts had a triple.

BPCC starter Justin Lawson allowed six hits, including two home runs, and struck out seven in five innings.

The Cavs also had 11 hits in the nine-inning second game, three more than the Eagles.

Felix went 4-for-5 with a double. Andrew Mills had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Cabrera also had two hits and two RBI. Hebert and Gavin Baird both had doubles.

BPCC used four pitchers. They allowed eight hits, walked four and struck out five.