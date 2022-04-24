College baseball: BPCC swept by Paris JC

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers were swept by the Paris Junior College Dragons 5-1 and 15-1 in a Region XIV doubleheader Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC dropped to 32-15-1 overall and 20-12 in the North Division. Paris improved to 36-14 and 21-11.

The Cavaliers had six hits in the first game, only one less than the Dragons.

Six BPCC players had one hit apiece. Cole Ketzner had a double. Panola had all singles with Peyton Sanderson going 3-for-4.

The Cavaliers led 1-0 through four innings. The Dragons tied it in the fifth then added two in the sixth and seventh.

BPCC starter Zach St. Pierre allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked two in six innings.

The Cavaliers also had six hits, all singles, in the second game, which went seven innings. The Dragons had 11 hits and drew nine walks.

BPCC returns to action Monday with a 1 p.m. non-conference game against DFW Postgrad.

The Cavaliers resume conference play Wednesday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Navarro College.

BPCC’s final conference doubleheader is Saturday against Northeast Texas Community College at home.