College baseball: BPCC takes pair of one-run games from Paris JC

By Charlie Cavell, BPCC Athletic Coordinator

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers won a pair of one-run games over Paris Junior College to sweep Monday’s doubleheader at the BPCC Baseball Field.

Mason Hammonds’ single to left field scored Dylan Watts from second to give the Cavaliers a dramatic 12-11 walk-off win over the Dragons.

Watts led off the inning with a double that one-hopped the left field wall. After Jaden Adams fouled out on a bunt attempt, Garrett Felix walked. With visibility quickly fading, Hammonds laced a single over the left fielder’s head plating Watts with the winning run.

Daniel Shafer earned the win in relief as he pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the ninth.

After striking out the leadoff batter, Bryce Sitka legged out an infield single. After Bryce Sitka struck out, Sitka advanced to second on a wild pitch. Shafer then issued back-to-back walks to Camron Dollar and Shelby Becker.

Shafer should’ve been out of the inning but BPCC catcher Cole Ketzner misplayed a foul ball that kept Becker’s at-bat alive before eventually drawing the base on ball.

Shafer quickly fanned Dragons’ clean-up hitter Hayden Johnson to end the drama and keep the game tied at 11. The strikeout was Johnson’s fourth of the game.

Sulphur product Dalton LeBlanc suffered the loss for PJC despite striking out seven of the 13 batters he faced in his three innings of relief.

In game one, Ketzner’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth scored Gabriel Cabrea to give the Cavaliers a 5-4 lead.

Cabrera, who had two hits in the game, singled to leadoff the inning then stole second before Ketzner’s single scored him from second base.

BPCC had jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Dragons scored four runs in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, BPCC tied the game on Ron Franklin’s RBI single which plated Collin Young, who had reached on a one-out double.

Zach Boyer earned the win by holding PJC scoreless over two and a third innings. He allowed two hits and one walk but fanned three in relief of starter Justin Lawson.

Shafer got his fourth save of the season by pitching a scoreless seventh. He did issue a pair of walks but also struck out two, including Dragons’ catcher Junior Riggs to end the game.

BPCC improved to 13-14 overall and 8-9 in Region XIV, while the losses dropped Paris to 16-13 and 6-11.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Tuesday when they will host Champion Christian College in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.