College baseball: BPCC wins series against Dallas College-Eastfield

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers shut out Dallas College-Eastfield 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday in Mesquite, Texas.

The Cavaliers were going for a sweep of the tree-game series in the second game, but it was called after 10 innings with the score tied at 6 and declared a tie.

BPCC improved to 7-1-1.

Zach St. Pierre pitched a complete seven-inning game in the opener. He allowed seven hits, struck out 12 and walked none.

Cole Ketzner went 2-for-3. Ayden Makarus had a double. Five other Cavs had singles.

Alejandro Corzalo had a two-run single in the third. Gabriel Cabrera drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to give the Cavs a 3-0 lead.

Gavin Baird went 3-for-6 with two doubles in the second game. Simon Grinberg had two hits, including a double. Makarus also had two hits. Ketzner and Cazorla had one double each.

Trevor Wall allowed three hits and struck out seven in seven innings of relief.

BPCC begins Region XIV play Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Tyler Junior College.