College baseball: BPCC’s Minjares named to All-Louisiana second team

Staff Reports and Louisiana Sports Writers Association

Bossier Parish Community College’s Adrian Minjares has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana baseball second team.

Adrian Minjares

Minjares, a freshman catcher, batted .411 with three home runs and 24 RBI.

2019 ALL-LOUISIANA COLLEGE BASEBALL TEAM



HITTER OF THE YEAR – Kody Hoese, Tulane

PITCHER OF THE YEAR – Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR – Trent Tingelstad, ULM

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Hudson Haskin, Tulane

COACH OF THE YEAR – Kerrick Jackson, Southern



FIRST TEAM

P – Corey Gaconi, Southeastern Louisiana – Sr., 7-3, 2.57 ERA; Southland Pitcher of the Year

P – Nathan Jones, Northwestern State – Sr., 7-4, 2.78 ERA; Second-Team All-Southland Conference

P – Reeves Martin, New Orleans – Jr., 4-0, 1.03 ERA, 14 SV.; Third-Team All-America (Collegiate Baseball)

P – Matt Miller, Louisiana Tech – Sr., 6-1, 3.40 ERA; Second-Team All-Conference USA

C – Saul Garza, LSU – Soph., .309, 5 HR, 27 RBI; SEC All-Tournament Team

1B – Mason Mallard, Louisiana Tech – Sr., .374, 7 HR, 34 RBI; First Team All-Conference USA

2B – Nate Fisbeck – McNeese – Jr., .304, 12 HR, 50 RBI; Second-Team All-Southland Conference

3B – Kody Hoese, Tulane – Jr., .391, 23 HR, 61 RBI; American Athletic Conference Player of the Year

SS – Josh Smith, LSU – Jr., .346, 9 HR, 41 RBI; SEC All-Tournament Team

OF – Antoine Duplantis, LSU – Sr., .319, 11 HR, 64 RBI; Second-Team All-SEC; all-time LSU hits leader

OF – Hudson Haskin, Tulane – Fr., .372, 10 HR, 52 RBI; Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America

OF – Javeyan Williams, Southern – Sr., .404, 4 HR, 44 RBI; First-Team All-SWAC

UT – Logan Constantine, LSU Alexandria – Sr., .377, 7 HR, 43 RBI; First-Team All-RRAC

DH – Todd Lott, Louisiana – Jr., .332, 8 HR, 48 RBI; First Team All-Sun Belt Conference



SECOND TEAM

P – Aidan Anderson, McNeese – Sr., 7-6, 3.29 ERA; SLC Tournament MVP

P – Will Dion, McNeese – Fr., 5-0, 1.98 ERA, 6 SV; Second-Team NCBWA Freshman All-America

P – Dane Dixon, LSU Eunice – Soph., 13-0, 2.28 ERA; All-Region 23 First Team

P – Clayton Doyle, LSU Alexandria – Sr., 10-3, 4.67 ERA; NAIA Honorable Mention All-America

C – Adrian Minjares, Bossier Parish CC – Fr., .411, 3 HR, 24 RBI; First-Team All-Region XIV

1B – Jordan Trahan, LSU Shreveport – Sr., .361, 17 HR, 70 RBI; NAIA Honorable Mention All-America

2B – Hunter Kasuls, Louisiana – Sr., .338, 7 HR, 38 RBI

3B – Chad Bell, ULM – Sr., .333, 21 HR, 61 RBI; First Team All-Sun Belt Conference

SS – Hayden Cantrelle, Louisiana – Soph., .309, 9 HR, 31 RBI; First Team All-Sun Belt Conference

OF – Trent Tingelstad, ULM – Jr., .353, 7 HR, 46 RBI

OF – Zach Watson, LSU – Jr., .310, 7 HR, 41 RBI; 2019 All-SEC Defensive Team

OF – Tristan Welch, LSU Eunice – Soph., .380, 5 HR, 73 RBI; 2019 All-Region 23 First-Team

UT – Andrew Beesley, ULM – Jr., .329, 3 HR, 37 RBI; Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference

DH – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese – Jr., .304, 10 HR, 49 RBI; First-team All-Southland Conference



HONORABLE MENTION

P – Devin Fontenot, LSU; Andrew Sheridan, LSU Eunice; Braxton Smith, Louisiana Tech. C –Drexler Macaay, Grambling. OF – Grant Mathews, Tulane. UT – Deauton Delgado, Louisiana College; Michael Toscano, Loyola. DH – Cade Beloso, LSU.

