College baseball: BPCC’s season ends with loss in Region XIV South tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers’ season ended Sunday with a 4-2 loss to Wharton College in the Region XIV South tournament in Brenham, Texas.

BPCC finished 31-24.

The Cavs trailed 4-0 after five innings. They rallied with runs in the sixth and seventh but were unable to complete the comeback.

Connor Crowson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Dre Amaral went 2-for-4.

Kameron Edwards hit a home run.

BPCC starter Joshua Miller went five innings. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked four.

Wharton fell to Blinn College 12-3 in the final round.

Blinn will face North winner Paris Junior College in the best-of-3 Region XIV Super Regional.