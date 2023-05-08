College baseball: BPCC’s season ends with loss in Region XIV South tournament

The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers’ season ended Sunday with a 4-2 loss to Wharton College in the Region XIV South tournament in Brenham, Texas.
BPCC finished 31-24.
The Cavs trailed 4-0 after five innings. They rallied with runs in the sixth and seventh but were unable to complete the comeback.
Connor Crowson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Dre Amaral went 2-for-4.
Kameron Edwards hit a home run.
BPCC starter Joshua Miller went five innings. He allowed six hits, struck out five and walked four.
Wharton fell to Blinn College 12-3 in the final round.
Blinn will face North winner Paris Junior College in the best-of-3 Region XIV Super Regional.