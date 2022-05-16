College baseball: Centenary to face LaGrange College in first-round of NCAA Division III tournament

By Patrick Meehan, Centenary College Assistant Athletic Director/Strategic Communications

The Centenary baseball team will face LaGrange College in a best-of-five series in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship this weekend in LaGrange, Ga.

The Diamond Gents (27-16) and Panthers (37-6) will play a single game on Friday, a doubleheader on Saturday, and a doubleheader if necessary on Sunday. Game times are to be determined.

Centenary defeated nationally-ranked Trinity, Texas,10-5 to win the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference championship on May 8 in Cleburne, Texas.

LaGrange claimed the USA South Athletic Conference title Saturday with a win over N.C. Wesleyan. The Diamond Gents and Panthers will meet for the first time but interestingly were scheduled to play each other in the Millsaps Tournament back in February.

LaGrange College is currently dealing with a tragedy. According to a post on the schools athletics website and other media reports, freshman pitchers Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were killed in a car accident Saturday night.

The NCAA Championship berth is Centenary’s second after appearing in the 2017 event in Tyler, Texas where the Diamond Gents went 1-2.