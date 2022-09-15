College baseball: Eight BPCC players selected to play in All-Star Games

Eight BPCC players have been selected to play in the Region 14 vs. Region 5 All-Star Games Sept. 23-24 at Dallas Baptist University.

No school will have more representatives in the event.

Here are the BPCC participants.

Alejandro Cazorla, outfielder

Cazorla was a first-team all -conference selection in 2022. He put up superstar numbers at plate, hitting .392 with a .452 on base percentage while hitting six home runs and 12 doubles. He collected a total of 82 hits while leading the team in stolen bases with 23.

Connor Crowson, third base

Crowson was a second-team all/conference member last season. He hit .323 with 3 home runs, 12 doubles and 45 RBI.

Simon Grinberg, catcher

Grinberg led the Cavs in home runs for in 2022. He hit 10 with an OPS of 1.056. He batted .304.

Caden Griffin, left-handed pitcher

Griffin transferred to BPCC from Missouri. He went 6-2 while pitching 47 innings in 2022.

Seth Gurr, right-handed pitcher

Gurr, a second-team all-conference selection, had a team-leading nine wins in 2022. He went 9-3 with a 4.59 era in 64 innings.

Trevor Wall, right-handed pitcher

Wall went 4-1 with two saves for the 2”22 season. He had a 4.40 ERA in 47 innings.

Jeb Drewery, left-handed pitcher

A first-year transfer from Texas State, Drewery was ranked as the 12th best LHP in Texas by Perfect Game 2021.

Brando Leroux, shortstop

Leroux transferred from powerhouse Chipola junior college. There he made 34 starts and hit .255 in the 2022 season.