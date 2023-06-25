College baseball: Florida routs LSU; Tigers, Gators to face off for national title Monday

College baseball: Florida routs LSU; Tigers, Gators to face off for national...

It’ll be one game for it all Monday at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The No. 2 seed Florida Gators routed No. 5 LSU 24-4 Sunday afternoon to even the best-of-3 championship series at one game apiece.

Florida (54-16) and LSU (53-17) will play for the Division I national championship at 6 p.m.

The Tigers got off to a good start and led 3-1 after two innings. But they left the bases loaded each time.

The game turned in the top of the third. Florida scored six, including a grand slam by Ty Evans with two outs.

The Gators, who hit six home runs, scored 16 runs in the sixth through ninth innings.

The 24 runs was a CWS record.

Florida had 23 hits. Eight Gators had at least two.

Center Wyatt Langford went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI.

Evans finished with two home runs and five RBI. Jac Caglianone hit two home runs and had five RBI.

LSU starter Nate Ackenhausen allowed five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He allowed six runs but only three of those were earned.

The Tigers used five other pitchers.

LSU Head Coach Jay Johnson said he and his staff will go through a process before deciding who starts Monday.

LSU ace Paul Skenes last pitched Thursday in a 2-0 victory over Wake Forest that sent LSU to the championship series. He went eight innings and threw 120 pitches.

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews went 2-for-3. He was named the Golden Spikes Award winner Sunday as the national player of the year.