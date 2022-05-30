College baseball: Former Airline star Brandon helps ULL win Sun Belt Tournament

Former Airline star Jonathan Brandon helped Louisiana-Lafayette win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament Sunday in Montgomery, Ala.

Brandon, a senior second baseman, had two hits and scored two runs as the Ragin’ Cajuns rallied from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Georgia Southern 7-6 in the championship game.

In the top of the fourth, he reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on Max Marusak’s single and reached third when Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch. He scored on Carson Roccaforte’s two-out single.

With ULL trailing 5-3, Brandon led off the top of the sixth with a triple to right center. He scored on DeBarge’s two-out double to cut Georgia Southern’s lead to one.

Brandon went 2-for-5 in the game.

ULL (36-21) also defeated South Alabama 9-1 and Texas State 3-2. Brandon had a single against South Alabama.

Brandon has appeared in 38 games this season and started 22. He is batting .229 with two doubles, three triples, one home run and 12 RBI.

ULL will learn its regional site when the full NCAA Tournament field is released at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN2.